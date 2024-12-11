Fifty Years of Art at Marco Island Historical Museum

A retrospective of paintings and mosaics by Paul Arsenault is on view at Marco Island Historical Museum through February 15

Photo courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society
Photo courtesy of Marco Island Historical Society

Marco Island Historical Society presents a retrospective exhibit of paintings and mosaics by Naples-based artist Paul Arsenault at Marco Island Historical Museum. Entitled “Reflections of South Florida: A 50-Year Art Adventure,” the exhibit conveys the history, beauty, and charm of Marco Island, Goodland, Naples, and other South Florida locations.

Paul Arsenault. Photo by Michelle Tricca
Paul Arsenault. Photo by Michelle Tricca

Arsenault has traveled the world to record landscapes and seascapes but always returns to his Naples home, where he continues to find inspiration for his art. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The retrospective is on display through February 15. 

