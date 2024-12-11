Fifty Years of Art at Marco Island Historical Museum

Marco Island Historical Society presents a retrospective exhibit of paintings and mosaics by Naples-based artist Paul Arsenault at Marco Island Historical Museum. Entitled “Reflections of South Florida: A 50-Year Art Adventure,” the exhibit conveys the history, beauty, and charm of Marco Island, Goodland, Naples, and other South Florida locations.

Arsenault has traveled the world to record landscapes and seascapes but always returns to his Naples home, where he continues to find inspiration for his art. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The retrospective is on display through February 15.