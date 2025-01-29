Five Activities to Enjoy at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center in Naples will set the scene for activities suitable for guests of all ages in February and March, from watercolor and photography classes to presentations about wildlife and conservation.

Forest Bathing at Rookery Bay

On February 1 and March 1, enjoy a slow, quiet, and meditative experience in nature at Rookery Bay Research Reserve. A certified forest bathing guide will conduct a guided-meditation session and offer a series of invitations to use your curiosity and senses to connect with nature and yourself. Registration is $50 and is required.

Birding with Biologists Workshop – For Beginners

Oriented toward the beginner birder, this workshop explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior, and habitat to recognize various species. On February 5 and March 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. both days, practice using binoculars and field guides as you tour the paved paths of Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, led by local expert biologists from Audubon Florida and Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Registration is $30 and is required.

Watercolors & Wildlife: Painting with Jan

Paint the beauty of coastal Naples and the wildlife of estuary waters in this watercolor painting class. Local artist Jan Deswik offers step-by-step instruction and creative support perfect for beginners or anyone inspired by the coastal environment. Each class spotlights a natural theme from shells to birdlife to local waterways, including: Sea Turtles on February 11 and 20, and Manatees on March 11 and 13. Registration is $85 (includes all materials) and is required.

Lunch & Learn Lecture Series: Spotlighting Rookery Bay’s Environmental Partners

This year’s series spotlights environmental partners working with Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff to preserve and protect the land, water, and wildlife of Southwest Florida.

On February 13, Chad Washburn, Vice President of Conservation at Naples Botanical Garden, will present “Partnering with Plants.” On March 6, Aliyah Walker, environmental specialist with Collier County Pollution Control will present “Stormwater Best Practices.”

Registration is $20 and includes buffet lunch from Carrabba’s Italian Grille and complimentary admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

This workshop, led by veteran photographer Sonny Saunders on February 22 and March 22, covers shutter speed, aperture, ISO control, and drive modes. Saunders has more 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration is $55 and is required.

For more information, visit rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.