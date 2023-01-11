For the Love of Frida

The yearlong celebration of the art and beauty of Hispanic culture on the Paradise Coast continues in 2023.

The Naples Art District, the largest concentration of professional working artist studios and galleries in Southwest Florida, will honor the legacy of Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.

Paula Brody, president of the Naples Art District, shares that many of the artists have already begun creating portraits of Kahlo and that two large murals are being painted in Kahlo’s colorful palette and style and will be displayed outside the galleries from January 21 to February 2.

On opening day—January 21—local high school students will greet district visitors—made-up and dressed as Kahlo, as part of an arts enrichment initiative. There will be entertainment and Mexican treats will be served. “Our artists will be painting en plein air at the Naples Botanical Garden on Saturday, January 28,” adds Brody.