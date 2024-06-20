For the Love of Olives

Americans used to consider olives unhealthy. Too much salt. Too much fat. And, well, boring. That’s all changed, and we now celebrate National Olive Day June 1. Researchers say the fruit’s fat is beneficial and may reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Other benefits include managing healthy blood sugar levels, adding fiber to your diet, and making you feel full after snacking.

Green and black olives are both beneficial, but the green ones have slightly more polyphenols, which provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Both supply vitamins A and E, calcium, iron, iodine, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Try different varieties, such as the bright green Castelvetrano, a mild olive that goes well with a crisp white wine and sheep’s milk cheese. Or, sample the small Nyons, French olives that are ultra-black, wrinkled, and slightly bitter; rosemary and thyme plus a splash of olive oil go well with them. Another French olive, the Picholine, is tart and nutty, pairing well with risotto and stews. Just remember to bite gently: the pits are unforgiving and can crack a tooth.