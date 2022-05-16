Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GT is Dressed to Thrill

Think of it as the icing on the automotive cake. Ford’s awesome, all-electric Mustang Mach-E, but with even more power, even zippier performance and an even bigger herd of stampeding ponies to corral.

This is the Mustang Mach-E GT, a true gran turismo electric sports crossover that, believe it or not, is quicker, more electrifying off the line than Porsche’s hot-shot Mecan Turbo.

How fast? Stop watch at the ready, it can zoom from standstill to 60mph in a mere 3.8 seconds. That’s quick. No, that’s blisteringly quick.

It’s what happens when you take the regular Mach-E, add an electric motor to the front axle, amp-up the combined power to 480 horseys, and take max torque up to an impressive 600 pound-feet.

Now when you stomp on the throttle, the sensation is akin to being shot out of a Ringling Brothers circus cannon, or being behind the controls of an F-18 jet as it’s catapulted off a carrier.

And it’s not even the fastest Mach-E. That honor goes to the GT Performance Edition with an extra 34 lb-ft of torque and the ability to rocket to 60mph in 3.5 seconds.

For me, the regular GT’s performance is plenty thrilling enough and not really worth the extra $6,000 Ford charges for the upgrade.

But talking of pricing, this new GT I’ve been driving, kicks off at $63,095 which includes $1,100 for destination, but not the $7,500 tax credit Uncle Sam kindly hands you.

See it in the metal and the GT differs from the regular Mach-E courtesy of a set of very cool-looking 20-inch rims, blacked-out side sills and front spoilers, and a blacked-out grille with a fancy illuminated Mustang pony.

Inside, black is definitely the theme here, with eco-friendly coal-black fabric for the seats and faux-leather black vinyl for the dash, broken-up by copper-colored contrast stitching and piping.

As with the regular Mach-E, the dash is dominated by that terrific, oversized 15.5-inch infotainment touchscreen which is easy to use, intuitive and boasts pin-sharp graphics.

While there are plenty of options on offer with the GT, the fixed panoramic glass roof is a must at $1,300. It definitely brightens up the back-to-black cabin. That, and the $1,900 Ford Blue Cruise driver assistance system, which offers hands-free driving and automatic parking.

So how does it drive? Three words: Like a dream. Yes, the driving characteristics are dominated by that utterly intoxicating, “do it again” acceleration, guaranteed to deliver squeals of delight from passengers along for the ride.

But dial it back and everything from daily commutes, to trips to the grocery store, to drives to dinner are carried out in lovely, stealthy, serene silence.

Some drivers might find the ride a little on the firm side, especially over lumpy blacktop. But in exchange, you get razor-sharp handling, super-precise steering and the feeling of driving a true sports sedan.

As for juice, the GT comes with a beefy 91kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will give around 280 miles of range on a single charge. In my week with the car, I saw 260 miles, despite plenty of spirited, pedal-to-the-metal driving.

All this is great news. Rush out and order one now. Tell them I sent you. But, alas, you’re not the only one to raise your hand for a new Mach-E, let alone a GT.

Seems Ford has sold out its 2022 model year production, so has closed the order books. But you can get in line for a 2023 model – just fill in the online form and they’ll let you know when they’re ready to take your cash.

That’s what happens when you design and build a new Mustang that’s a true performance thoroughbred. With lots of giddy-up.