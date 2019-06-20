Foodie Travels: Fort Lauderdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunefortlauderdale) on Jan 20, 2019 at 10:12am PST

The first Florida restaurant from Auberge Resorts Collection—of Michelin-starred Auberge du Soleil fame—revolves around a stellar ocean-to-table menu in a seductive, minimalist Meyer Davis–designed space. Feast on ingredient-driven dishes like crab spaetzle (pan-fried lump crab and Alsatian dumplings with cherry tomatoes, chili flakes, and preserved Meyer lemon) and blackened cobia (atop red quinoa, salsify puree, and mushroom conserva) while relishing excellent Napa Valley wines and

hand-crafted cocktails. Admire the inspiring MiMo design indoors or reserve a table outside for prime ocean views.

Whether in the mood for a let-loose Sunday Funday or an Instagram-worthy meal, try the extraordinary all-you-can-eat Hard Rock Signature Brunch at Kuro in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. It spans several rooms and 10 food stations, such as a raw bar with Alaskan king crab legs and a crepe and waffles station where rum-rich bananas Foster is also made-to-order. Other premium—and included—items like caviar and blinis, lobster bisque, and bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas are served upon request. Come hungry and wear your cutest loose-fitting daytime wear.

Rainer Becker, co-founder and creator of Zuma restaurants worldwide and Roka London, is responsible for this new entry to the swish Las Olas Boulevard dining scene. Specializing in contemporary Japanese fare, Etaru (pronounced eh-tar-oo) takes design and culinary cues from Becker’s other globally renowned juggernauts. A showpiece open kitchen features a central robata (Japanese charcoal) grill and an expansive sushi counter from which epicurean magic is made. Think perfectly dressed black kampachi sashimi and tender yuzu-and-miso-marinated black cod.

After a decade-plus of success with steak house Steak 954, lauded restaurateur Stephen Starr has followed up with an impressive sequel: an outpost of his wildly popular and highly estive Mexican concept, El Vez. The tequila- and mezcal-forward beverage menu lists innovative libations like a frozen blood orange margarita and blackberry mezcalita, while the cuisine is a heady mix of dishes from across Mexico’s 31 diverse states. Our favorite is the build-your-own tacos al carbon, a platter of sizzling proteins and veggies served with tortillas and all the fixings. «