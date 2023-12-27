Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival Returns

Historic downtown Fort Myers will set the scene for the rhythmic beats and savory flavors of the Fourth Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival January 5-7. Admission is free.

Savor seafood sourced from Florida’s coastal waters, as well as meat and vegetarian dishes, complemented by an array of side dishes and delectable desserts. Wash it down with a selection of alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and fruit beverages.

While savoring the culinary delights, enjoy the soul-stirring sounds of live musical performances. Bands taking the stage include Rock Candy, Free Fallin’, and Maiden Cane on January 5; Memphis Lightning, Thunder Beach, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation, Twinkle Rock Soul Radio, and 22N on January 6; and Jack’d Up, Deb & the Dynamics, and Cross Fire Creek on January 7.

Between performances, explore a diverse marketplace featuring arts, crafts, food items, and specialty products.

For more information, visit paragonfestivals.com.