Fostering Success to Host Annual Gala

Fostering Success, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational and enrichment opportunities to help foster children thrive, will host its Candy Dreams Gala The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, March 1.

This year’s whimsical event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner and entertainment, as well as exclusive live and silent auctions. All proceeds from the gala will directly benefit local foster children.

An exciting live auction will offer incredible experiences, including a luxurious Italian getaway to Lake Como and Milan, a tailored European adventure, an ultimate sports enthusiasts’ package, a tequila tasting trip in Mexico plus dinner led by the master distiller of Cantera Negra Tequila at The Maddox, and a Kenny Chesney concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. A variety of spectacular silent auction items showcase something for everyone – from a three-night stay in Kan Tulum and a beautiful, whimsical bon bon cocktail ring from A.Jaron Fine Jewelry to a Naples Tiki Fun Tour for six, top hotel stays, spa and wine baskets, and more.

For over 25 years, Fostering Success has been supporting children in the foster care system throughout Collier, Hendry and Glades counties. The organization has grown from providing programs and resources for a handful of children to now serving over 750 annually.

Individual tickets are $550; table pricing starts at $5,000. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit fosteringsuccess.net.