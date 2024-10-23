Four Shows to See at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will host a packed performance schedule of four shows in four different venues over the next four weeks—showcasing local performers, crews, and creative teams—to celebrate the near completion of Phase II of an extensive renovation.

Now through November 10, enjoy Almost, Maine in the newly unveiled Price Studio Theater. This romantic comedy is set in the mythical town of Almost, Maine, and explores love and loss in unexpected ways.

Next, the The Naples Players Academy presents Young Frankenstein, the electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ classic film, November 2-5. This youth production is the first to take place in the new Glass Educational Theater.

On November 9 and 10, the The Naples Players Readers Theatre presents The Making of Scrooge, a new musical with book and lyrics by Shawn Ryan and composed by Gabriel Aguilar, in the intimate new Brallahan Studio. This fresh spin on the Charles Dickens classic follows a renewed Ebenezer Scrooge as he recounts the story of “Christmas past” to his nieces and nephews by the fire.

The month culminates with the grand opening of A Christmas Story: The Musical on November 20, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union. This holiday favorite will serve as the inaugural holiday production in the new 450-seat Kizzie Theater.

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of these performances, visit naplesplayers.org or call the box office at (239) 263-7990.