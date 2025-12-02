Four Snacks that Pack Fiber to the Max

What is Fibermaxxing?

While “fibermaxxing” is not an official medical term, its philosophy is rooted in science. It is essentially boosting your daily fiber intake to meet or even exceed the recommended daily intake, which is typically between 25 and 38 grams for adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that most American adults only get half of these recommended amounts. This shortfall is particularly concerning as consuming more dietary fiber has been shown to have a positive impact on digestive health, weight management, heart health, and blood sugar. Fiber consumption has also been linked to a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer.

If you are interested in fibermaxxing, start by taking stock of your current fiber intake and then gradually increase that over several days. This will allow your digestive system to adjust accordingly and avoid unwanted side effects like bloating, gas, and constipation. Also, fiber absorbs water, so be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

Easy Ways to Fibermaxx Your Diet

Snack Salty

Bada Bean Bada Boom takes broad beans (full of plant-based protein and fiber), roasts them for crunch, and then seasons them to perfection. The snacks come in flavors such as Sweet Sriracha, Buffalo Wing, and Sweet Cinnamon—all with 5 grams of fiber per serving.

Sip the Benefits

New to Smoothie King menus in 2025, the Fibermaxxing Smoothie blends high-fiber ingredients like wild blueberries, spinach, peanut butter, bananas, almonds, and ancient grains with added fiber to deliver a whopping 16 grams in a 20-ounce serving.

Snack Sweet

Founded by Jeni Britton (of Jeni’s Ice Creams fame), Floura helps bridge the fiber gap by using fruit trimmings (the rinds and cores) to create FiberCrush bars, which boast 13 grams of plant-derived fiber.

Start Your Day

Choose your own adventure by building a box of 12, 30, or 50 pouches of the Holos overnight muesli in flavors like Matcha Raspberry (11 grams of fiber per pouch) or Cinnamon French Toast (10 grams of fiber per pouch). Pour a packet into the included reusable jar, add milk, and refrigerate it overnight to start fibermaxxing as soon as your day begins.