Frances Valentine Debuts in Naples

Frances Valentine has a new home in Naples. The accessible luxury women’s lifestyle brand just unveiled a 1,100-square-foot location at Waterside Shops, marking the brand’s fourth store opening in the last 12 months and its second Florida location.

Frances Valentine opened its first Florida retail location on the iconic Worth Avenue in Palm Beach in November 2019. The Palm Beach location has grown to be one of the best-performing stores in the brand’s retail portfolio. With Frances Valentine having a large presence of customers in Florida, the company has continued to receive customer inquiries about opening a Naples location.

“We are thrilled to finally be opening a Frances Valentine location at Waterside Shops in Naples, a city known for its exceptional culture, style, and fantastic retail boutiques,” said Frances Valentine co-founder and CEO Elyce Arons. “The fact that customers have been actively requesting our presence in Naples, specifically in Waterside Shops, speaks volumes. We know we have a community of customers eagerly awaiting our arrival.”

This store will sell women’s apparel, handbags, and footwear, all set against artwork, vintage Moroccan rugs, and mid-century furnishings.

For more information, visit francesvalentine.com.