FreezePlay Wellness Center Opens in Naples

FreezePlay Wellness Center, Naples’ new innovative complete wellness center, will host a Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce June 22, 4 to 7 p.m. (8855 Immokalee Road).

The state-of-the-art center combines chiropractic care, massage therapy, yoga, infrared sauna, cryofacial treatments, weight loss, dance lessons, and other comprehensive wellness services.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the Naples community,” said co-owner and operator Dr. Joe Musa, an experienced chiropractor with a passion for helping people achieve optimal health and wellness. “Our goal is to provide a range of wellness services that promote overall health and well-being so that our patients achieve better health outcomes and a quality of life.”

The Grand Opening celebration will feature drinks and bites with local luminaries, demonstrations of the center’s treatments by the FreezePlay team, yoga, a raffle and silent auction, and live music. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Golisano Children’s Museum.

For more information, call (239) 354-7754.