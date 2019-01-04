Friends for Friendship 2019

The Senior Friendship Health Center will host its 5th annual Friends for Friendship at the beautiful Naples Sailing and Yacht Club. This enjoyable evening of friends, sponsors, donors, community advocates and volunteer medical and dental providers who join together to raise funds to provide medical and dental services to the under-served seniors of Collier county. Senior Friendship Health Center will honor Dr. Bruce Novark and Dr. Donnie Rooksberry that evening.

Sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases or donations, please contact M J Scarpelli at: mjscarpelli@srfhc.org or call 239-658-3105.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.