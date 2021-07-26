Frozen Treat

Staying hydrated is a must during the hot summer months, but chugging water can get old quickly. Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, strawberries, oranges, and zucchini offer a tastier way to keep your thirst at bay. Plus, as registered dietitian/sports nutritionist Barbara Lewin points out, they offer nutrients like potassium and fiber. At 90 percent water, watermelon helps you hydrate while providing antioxidants and vitamin C, as well as possibly benefiting muscle soreness and heart health.

Whether you go for watermelon or straight water, Lewin emphasizes that by the time you feel thirsty, you’re already on your way to being dehydrated. “It’s important to drink throughout the day,” she says. Watermelon can be used in salads, blended into a drink, or made into a sorbet.

Here is Lewin’s tasty and refreshing watermelon sorbet recipe:

Ingredients

2 cups of chopped, seeded, cold watermelon

1 large ripe banana, chilled

1 tbsp. lime juice

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Freeze in 4-ounce individual dessert cups for the adults or popsicle molds for the kids.