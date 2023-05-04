Fructus et Flores Cocktail Celebrates May Blooms

Everything blossoms in May, thanks to those unsung garden heroes: the pollinators. These birds, insects, and reptiles flutter, buzz, and linger from bloom to bloom, feasting on nutritious nectar and taking with them the pollen that fertilizes our favorite plants. In honor of May flowers and more, savor the Fructus et Flores cocktail. With fresh plums, peaches, apricots, and loads of citrus, this easily batched sipper makes for a delicious crowd-pleaser. As an added ode to pollinators, this inviting punch boasts a base of Flora Adora, the newest of the Hendrick’s limited-release gins that master distiller Lesly Gracie created by watching nectar-loving pollinators at play and identifying the botanicals they gravitated toward most.

Fructus et Flores

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

1 / 2 cup Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin

cup Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin 1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. pressed lemon juice

1 / 2 cup apricot nectar

cup apricot nectar 1 cup sparkling wine

1-2 peaches, sliced

1-2 plums, sliced

1-2 apricots, sliced

1 orange, sliced

1 grapefruit, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

1-2 limes, sliced

1 / 4 cup edible flowers (optional)

Add gin, honey, lemon juice, apricot nectar, and sparkling wine to a pitcher or punch bowl with ice. Top with sliced fruit and flowers. Stir and serve, preferably in the garden.