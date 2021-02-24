Full Circle Fashion

Printed muslin dress (price upon request), shiny braided lace-up shoes ($1,775), metal, glass, and resin necklace ($2,175), Chanel
Black jumpsuit with bow detail ($2,490), Carolina Herrera; Dior Tribales earrings ($590), Dior
Blazer with hip cutout ($2,995), biker shorts ($225), Medusa phone case (price upon request), black choker necklace ($950), Versace
Graphic writing A-line mini dress ($4,350), Soccer Derby shoes ($1,060), Louis Vuitton
Cut-out column dress ($8,900), Roman stud flats ($1,100), Valentino; 30 Montaigne necklace ($890), Dior
Skirt (price upon request), sweatshirt (price upon request), turtleneck ($695), shoes ($920), Prada
Chiffon gown (price upon request), D-Trap sandals ($1,250), 30 Montaigne necklace ($890), Dior
Dress ($3,970), leather corset waist belt ($920), leather Short Story bag with X-Ray print ($2,190), Skull Mask sunglasses ($455), Alexander McQueen
Eco-washed organic GG jacquard short-sleeve top ($2,300), rusty sequined long gloves ($1,300), Gucci
Braided one-shoulder gown ($3,590), Michael Kors Collection; flatform sandals with gold chain detail ($1,125), Versace
Story Credits:
Model: Nikki Reynen, The Industry Model Management, New York
Hair: Gianluca Mandelli using Kerastase, Creative Management, Miami
Makeup: Daniela Gozlan using Dior Beauty, Creative Management, Miami
Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney, Honey Communications
Digital tech: Javier Sanchez
Facebook Comments