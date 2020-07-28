Fusion at Home

Ginger, Lemongrass and Coconut Encrusted Snapper

Chef Jesse Housman, Bistro 821

The Snapper:

There are too many species of snapper to list here. The most important thing is to buy the freshest fish available. Red snapper, yellowtail snapper plus all the others will work great in this recipe.

The filets can be served with the skin on as long as you use a sharp knife and cut a few slices thru the skin to keep it from curling up when cooked. The skin can also be removed.

The Crust:

1 cup Japanese panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup unsweetened grated coconut (sweetened coconut will burn in the oven and must be avoided)

1 tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tsp. finely chopped lemongrass

Mix all these ingredients together and this will be the crust

The Sauce:

¼ can of Thai coconut milk (shake the can before opening to mix the layers of coconut milk together)

½ cup Thai Chili Sauce

½ tsp. ginger

½ tsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. Thai fish sauce

1 tsp. of unsalted butter

Sauté the ginger and garlic in the butter until soft, about 1 minute. Add the Thai coconut milk and reduce by half; add the Thai chili sauce and Thai fish sauce and cook for a few minutes until thickened.

The Garnish:

Toasted unsalted peanuts, crushed

A small bowl of flour seasoned with a pinch of salt and white pepper

A small bowl of whisked egg

A small bowl of the crust recipe

To coat the filets, you will need a breading station. Lightly dredge the filets thru the seasoned flour, then into the eggs, and then the panko crust. Place the crusted filets in the refrigerator while you make the sauce.

To cook the snapper:

I recommend using a non-stick pan to make this easy to cook and clean up.

Melt a ½ teaspoon of butter in the pan and add a ½ teaspoon of peanut oil; heat until just smoking. Place the top side of the filet down into the pan. Place the pan in a 400 F oven and cook for about four minutes. Then carefully flip the filet and cook an additional four to five minutes.

A toothpick should easily poke thru the filet when done. Also, the rust should be nicely browned. Add whatever side dishes you may like and pour the sauce over the filet. Top with the crushed peanuts.