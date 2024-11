Gardner Colby Gallery in Naples will host its Annual Season Opening on November 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Art patrons will be introduced to the gallery’s new artists for the 2024-2025 season, and will have the opportunity to tour new featured works by the gallery’s most popular artists.

Gardner Colby Gallery’s new artists include sculptor Nina Jun; painter Stephen Balut; and mixed-media artist Jackie Ranney.

For more information, visit gardnercolbygallery.com.