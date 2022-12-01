Garrison Brothers Distillery Tasting Events

Garrison Brothers Distillery, the award-winning small batch bourbon from Texas, will head to Naples for two tasting events December 7 and 9.

Fans of the distillery are welcome to join Garrison Brothers co-founders Dan and Nancy Garrison for a Tasting + Bottle Signing on December 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. The founders of Texas’ first legal whiskey distillery will will set up shop at Dagny’s Spirits (15205 Collier Blvd. Ste 103) to pour neat samples of their award-winning bourbon and sign bottles. This is a free event and does not require tickets.

For an opulent evening, indulge at Meet The Maker Pairing Dinner with Garrison Brothers distiller Samantha Olvera at Shula’s Steak House (5111 Tamiami Trail N.). Olvera will host a special bourbon pairing dinner and teach guests about the bourbon making process. Olvera began her journey into the world of Garrison Brothers as the manager of a local watering hole not far from the ranch. Seven years and many thousands of bottles of bourbon later, Olvera is Garrison Brothers Distillery’s first and only female distiller. Tickets for the pairing dinner are $95 and can be purchased here.