Gems from Verona

Dorona, the modern Italian steakhouse owned by Fabrizio and Ingrid Aielli, continues its commitment to a world-class wine program when it welcomes Masi Agricola on Thursday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Located in the heart of the Valpolicella region in Verona, Northern Italy, Masi’s history goes back to the beginning of the 18th century. Under the direction of the Boscaini family, the estate has become synonymous with both Amarone and the apassimento process (the practice of laying the harvested grapes out to dry on bamboo racks through the winter to concentrate the intensity, color and aroma of the wines).

Guests at this remarkable dinner will have the opportunity to sample Masi’s classic Costasera Amarone, as well as their Campofiorin, Brolo Campofiorin Oro and Masianco (a crisp, bracing blend of Pinot Grigio and Verduzzo), paired with this five-course tasting menu:

First course:

Ricotta di buffala, Grilled Peaches, Prosciutto, Rosemary Olive Bread

Masianco Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC

Second course:

Casuniei all’ampezzana

Red beet stuffed pasta, parmesan, poppy seed, beurre noisette

Campofiorin Rosso del Veronese IGT

Third Course:

Wild mushroom risotto

Carnaroli rice, forest mushrooms, seared quail, Montasio cheese

Brole Campfiorin Oro Rosso del Veronese IGT

Fourth Course:

72-hour wagyu short ribs

Gorgonzola gnocchi, puree of white and orange carrots

Costasera Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG

Dolce:

Chocolate temptation cake, biscotti crumble, hazelnut gelato

$125 per person

For reservations call (239) 529-2819.