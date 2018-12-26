Dr. Mantikas graduated from St. Johns University in New York, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and later graduated with honors from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston.

He continues his pursuit of excellence and education as a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and Florida and Connecticut Dental Associations. Dr. Mantikas served multiple terms as President of the Middlesex Dental Society, and was on staff at Middlesex Hospital for over twenty years, also serving as a mentor for the University of Connecticut Dental School.

After over 20 years of dentistry in Connecticut, Dr. Mantikas opened a practice in Naples. His goal is to provide progressive, comprehensive dentistry in a warm, caring environment. His practice is one of the few in Southwest Florida to offer oral DNA testing to determine susceptibility to a wide range of systemic diseases, based upon bacteria present in the mouth. Dr. Mantikas strives to build individual relationships with his patients, stressing optimal dental fitness.

George M. Mantikas, DMD, LLC

5100 Tamiami Trail N | Naples

239-262-6000 | drmantikasfl.com