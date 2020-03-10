Get an Earful

Sweet corn is approaching peak season in Florida. “March is when we are getting into the swing of the spring season,” says Tori Rumenik, a representative of the Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida. “It really kicks up in April and May for our growers.”

Often considered a vegetable, corn is actually a grain. Because it’s starchy with a high-carb content, people may not understand the healthy goodness packed in those kernels. Corn’s high fiber content aids digestion and its complex carbohydrates provide long-lasting energy. It contains valuable B vitamins, folic acid, and iron, which helps prevent anemia, and provides essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, and manganese. Corn is also a good source of antioxidants such as carotenoids, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which promote

eye health.

The key to getting the best flavor out of an ear is to eat the corn as soon as possible after picking. You can find a wide variety of recipes, including the one below, through the Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida website.

Sweet Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salsa

4 ears sweet corn, roasted, kernels removed from the cob

2 large tomatoes, diced

1 large avocado, peeled, seeded, and diced

1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup bell pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, hand torn

1 lime, juiced (add more if desired)

1 tsp. cumin

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and stir. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.