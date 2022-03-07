Get Some Éire

Celebrate all things Irish morning, noon, and night this St. Patrick’s Day at Whiskey Park in Naples. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. and live bands play Irish music all day. Co-owner Larry Hoelzer estimates that between 600 and 700 guests will come through the doors March 17. At some point, many of them will want to sip Irish whiskey, which has been going through a renaissance in both quality and popularity.

Despite a whiskey list with nearly 100 selections, including a comprehensive selection of bourbons and single malts, Irish whiskey outsells everything else. “We serve twice as much Jameson as Jack Daniel’s,” says Hoelzer. “We have it on tap, so guests can enjoy it chilled without watering it down with ice. It’s easy to drink, and the flavor profile is extremely smooth.”

For beginners or those who like to experiment, Whiskey Park offers three Irish whiskey flights: Jameson (Triple Distilled, Caskmates IPA, Caskmates Stout, and Black Barrel), Busker (Blend, Single Grain, Single Malt, and Single Pot Still), and Spot Whiskeys (Green Spot, Yellow Spot, Red Spot, and the extremely rare Blue Spot). Flights range in price from $20 to $45.

Whiskey Park, which opened in 2016, is a joint venture between Hoelzer and chef Chris Prattini, former executive chef at Truluck’s. A native of New Orleans, Prattini added a Cajun touch to the gastropub menu with dishes such as chicken and sausage gumbo, shrimp po’boy, and bourbon bread pudding. On St. Paddy’s Day, however, he’ll be serving corned beef and cabbage as well as other traditional Irish specialties.