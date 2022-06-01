Get Your Green Goods

Plant Power

Stroll through the Naples Botanical Garden, and stop at the Jane and Chuck Berger Shop to peruse an assortment of handcrafted, pot-less kokedama plants like this one ($96), requiring only a 10-minute bath every two weeks. Naples Botanical Garden, Naples

Squeaky Clean

Locally crafted by Naples Pure and made with organic aloe vera juice, Water Lily body foam soap ($34.95) is antibacterial and 100-percent vegan. Naples Garden District, Naples

Easy Being Green

Choose leafy items for your dining table, including Aletta napkins ($10), West Home Collection’s clear acrylic napkin rings ($4.50), and fan palm spray leaf ($39). West Home Collection, Naples, Bonita Springs

Graphically Gorgeous

Slant Six makes beach-ready, fade-resistant, and sand-resistant towels ($29.99) that soothe with lavish lushness. Old Naples Surf Shop, Naples

Frond Fabulous

Decadent bites capture center stage when displayed on this West Home Collection veined palm frond ceramic serving platter ($88). West Home Collection, Naples, Bonita Springs

Green Sheen

These Smart Glass Jewelry Boomerang Earrings ($50) and Wave Celebration Necklace ($48) are recycled from bottles of Champagne, Peroni, and Perrier. Random Acts of Art, Naples

Branch Out

With its dramatic plume, the Zaza side chair ($1,595) from artist Kenneth Cobonpue offers a whimsical take on nature, while its delicate fronds wrapped in green microfiber add comfort and support. Duo Furniture + Lighting, Naples (239-300-4612)

Clothing with a Conscience

Just BEE Queen, a mother-daughter duo from Key Biscayne, designs chic and ethical resort wear, including this 100-percent Linen Chiara top ($295) in Seafoam. Casa Perfect, Naples (239-403-0044)

Garden Gazing

Private Gardens of South Florida ($50) by author Jack Staub tours the colorful flora of 22 lush garden retreats, including a Naples garden hidden in a downtown neighborhood. Naples Botanical Garden, Naples

Rock Solid

Display your edible goodies on a refined chunk of natural, reclaimed granite ($95) by Sea Stones—perfect for charcuterie, cheese, fruit, or sweet treats. Random Acts of Art, Naples