Getting to Know Glenn Midnet

Glenn Midnet, president of Interiors by Design West, hails from New York but has made Naples his home. Throughout his 38-year career, Midnet has repeatedly been acknowledged for his internationally prominent design projects. He’s also active in philanthropic efforts and supports the American Cancer Society in memory of his mother, who died of breast cancer in 1974. Midnet and his wife, Kathleen, are proud parents to two sons, two daughters, and two Siberian cats.

Next travel destinations: Capri, Italy, and Santorini, Greece

Favorite local dish: Bone-in filet at The Capital Grille

Dream car: Lamborghini Urus

His idea of R&R: A day on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico

Recent read: The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren

Guilty pleasure junk food: Entenmann’s chocolate-frosted donuts

Fitness routine: Biking, yoga, and weightlifting

Project he’s most proud of: Designing and holding the U.S. patent for the pink ribbon Alyce chair, which is named in honor of my late mother.

Signature accessory: Breitling Super Avenger

diamond watch

Style icon: Ralph Lauren

Go-to retailer: Nordstrom

Wardrobe essential: Ermenegildo Zegna blue suit

Binge-watches: Burn Notice

Movie he’s seen more than five times: Goodfellas

Splurges on: Clothes and cars

Hidden talent: Cooking. I love creating in the kitchen.