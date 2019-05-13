Getting to Know Glenn Midnet

Glenn Midnet, president of Interiors by Design West, hails from New York but has made Naples his home. Throughout his 38-year career, Midnet has repeatedly been acknowledged for his internationally prominent design projects. He’s also active in philanthropic efforts and supports the American Cancer Society in memory of his mother, who died of breast cancer in 1974. Midnet and his wife, Kathleen, are proud parents to two sons, two daughters, and two Siberian cats.
Next travel destinations: Capri, Italy, and Santorini, Greece
Favorite local dish: Bone-in filet at The Capital Grille
Dream car: Lamborghini Urus
His idea of R&R: A day on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico
Recent read: The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren
Guilty pleasure junk food: Entenmann’s chocolate-frosted donuts
Fitness routine: Biking, yoga, and weightlifting
Project he’s most proud of: Designing and holding the U.S. patent for the pink ribbon Alyce chair, which is named in honor of my late mother.
Signature accessory: Breitling Super Avenger
diamond watch
Style icon: Ralph Lauren
Go-to retailer: Nordstrom
Wardrobe essential: Ermenegildo Zegna blue suit
Binge-watches: Burn Notice
Movie he’s seen more than five times: Goodfellas
Splurges on: Clothes and cars
Hidden talent: Cooking. I love creating in the kitchen.
