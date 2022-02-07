Give the Gift of Chocolate for Valentine’s Day

Norman Love is synonymous with chocolate in Southwest Florida, just as chocolate is emblematic of Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for an elegant, delicious, and last-minute gift for your sweetheart, consider the sweet gesture of ultra-premium, hand-crafted chocolates featured in Norman Love Confections’ 2022 Valentine’s Day Collection. The limited-edition collection features 10 heart-shaped dark, white and milk chocolates, including Raspberry Rose, Berry Smoothie, Passion Orange, Pinot Noir, Grandma’s Chocolate Cake, Grand Orange, Tahitian Vanilla, Coffee Latte, Red Hot Cinnamon, and Caramelia.
“For 20 years, Norman Love Confections has captured the hearts of chocolate lovers with our limited-edition, artisanal Valentine’s Day Collection,” said Norman Love, president and founder. “This year, we have hand-selected exciting flavor combinations that are expertly blended and encased in the perfect heart-shaped shell to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.”
His 2022 Valentine’s Day Collection is offered in a 10-piece heart-shaped gift box for $29 through Feb. 14. An assortment of award-winning flavors from the 25-piece Signature Collection will be included in a 24-piece heart-shaped gift box, and a 50-piece Signature gift box is also available for $100. Gift towers start at $96.50. Additionally, Norman Love Confections offers a variety of gourmet specialty desserts in retail locations, including chocolate-covered strawberries and a selection of artisan pastries, gelato and beautifully packaged gifts. The 2022 Valentine’s Collection is available for purchase online or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero and Sarasota, Florida.
Here’s a sneak peek at the ten flavors:
Berry Smoothie
White Chocolate – Fresh berries blended into a yogurt ganache
Caramelia
Milk Chocolate – Caramelized milk chocolate ganache
Coffee Latte
Milk Chocolate – Espresso in a creamy white chocolate ganache
Grandma’s Chocolate Cake
Dark Chocolate – Dark chocolate cake ganache, made with love
Grand Orange
Dark Chocolate – Creamy ganache infused with orange liqueur
Passion Orange
White chocolate – Juicy passion fruit and orange in white chocolate
Pinot Noir
Dark Chocolate – Dark chocolate ganache paired with red wine
Raspberry Rose
White Chocolate – Raspberry and rose essence in a sweet ganache
Red Hot Cinnamon
Milk Chocolate – Milk chocolate ganache heated with Mexican cinnamon oil
Tahitian Vanilla
Dark Chocolate – Vanilla ganache steeped in Tahitian vanilla beans
