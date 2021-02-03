Give Where You Live Collier is Back to Make a Difference

The seventh annual two-day online philanthropic event will support the efforts of local nonprofits beginning on February 10

The seventh annual Give Where You Live Collier will kick off its two-day celebration of local philanthropy on February 10-11.

The county-wide movement will spur philanthropic giving to local organizations that were impacted by COVID-19 event cancellations and closures, like the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Lighthouse of Collier, the YMCA of South Collier, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, and the Naples Senior Center at JFCS.

Give Where You Live Collier was built on the idea that everyone can be a philanthropist. The project provides residents with an easy way to support the efforts of 40 nonprofit organizations through a 24-hour online fundraiser. All 40 of the participating nonprofits for the 2021 event have been preselected.

For more information about the organizations and how to get involved in the fundraiser, click here.