Giving Up Gluten

As recently as a decade ago, gluten-free options were either nonexistent or very hard to find. Today there’s more widespread awareness of dietary restrictions, and the options in Naples are expanding.

Consumers with food allergies can satisfy their sweet tooth downtown at Adelheidi’s Organics (239-331-2698), a gluten-free operation that offers an array of baked goods and gelato, both regular and vegan. Don’t miss the pizzelles in either vanilla or lavender. Angelic Desserts, in the Vanderbilt Shoppes, specializes in organic, non-GMO products with no preservatives. While some items are gluten-free, ask the friendly staff before making a selection.

The local leader is Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery. When lifelong baker Ruth Wardein was diagnosed gluten intolerant in 2010, her hobby morphed into a business. She began baking at home before expanding to local farmer’s markets and eventually opening a gluten-free facility in 2017. Epiphany also carries a selection of sugar-free and dairy-free products as well as vegan, paleo, keto, and low-carb items. Wardein’s inventory begins with bread and bagels and extends to pizza, quiche, pastries, cakes, cupcakes, pies, and even gluten-free wedding cakes.

“Food is an emotional thing, and it should be joyful,” she says. “We have customers who come in with lists of what they can’t eat, and we’re happy to customize baked goods for them. I want everyone to have the fullest taste experience their diet will allow.”