Dr. Flanagan launched his practice in 2019, offering alternatives to cortisone and opioids for managing musculoskeletal pain. He’s double board certified in anesthesiology and pain management, with post-graduate training in regenerative medicine. He’s a published researcher and author on PRP and bone marrow stem cell treatments, instructor, and recently helped launch an outcome tracking project for regenerative orthobiologic procedures.

NAPLES REGENERATIVE INSTITUTE

2950 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 13 | Naples

239-276-7074 | naplesregenerativeinstitute.com