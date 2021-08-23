Going Meatless

Ever since 2014, when Tom Nutten traded in his NFL career as a guard for the St. Louis Rams and opened Lamoraga, the restaurant has specialized in the bounty of Spain. The menu is highlighted by authentic dishes such as hearty paellas and genuine Iberico Bellota ham. Lamoraga’s menu offers a vegan section as well, and recently the restaurant has begun offering vegan dinners, which have become so popular that they are now part of the regular schedule.

The next vegan dinner will be a four-course special offered tonight and tomorrow, August 27 and 28, with the following menu:

Starter:

Wicked mushrooms: lightly battered and fried mushroom pieces tossed

in a Sriracha aioli over bibb lettuce.

Second course:

Papaya salad: green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes and roasted peanuts, tossed in a zesty lime vinaigrette.

Main course:

Thai stuffed pepper: A blend of fresh vegetables, rice and coconut milk stuffed in a bell pepper and finished in a green Thai curry sauce.

Dessert:

Warm house made brownie with cardamom-infused whipped topping.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to aplantbasediet.org, a local charity promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Lamoraga

3936 Tamiami Trail North

(239) 331-3669

lamoragarestaurant.com