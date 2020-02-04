Parties Golisano Children’s Hospital By Site Staff - February 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Scott Spiezle, Stephanie Pezeshkan, Larry Courtnage Adam Gerry, Jamie Dockweiler, Mark Chandler, Ron Cindrich Cathy and Mike Haffey Jason Stephens, Rebecca Lambert, JonathAn Sonne Armando LlechU, Anne Frazier, Larry Antonucci Jay Hartington, Paul Simeone, John Quinn Char DeLuca, Laurie Youmans Darlenn and Rudy Ayan Jennifer McCurry, Ashley Gerry, Jennifer Parisi Rufino Hernandez, P.J. Fuerstman Meyer WHAT: Farm to Table Cultivation Dinner SUPPORTS: Pediatric and behavioral health care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. WHERE: At the Naples home of Ashley and Adam Gerry Facebook Comments
