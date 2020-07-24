Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples Opens Inventioneer’s Lab

The lab unites science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) and is designed to empower children through hands-on learning.

The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples (C’mon) hosted a grand opening of the new Inventioneer’s Lab, the museum’s new permanent exhibit. The Inventioneer’s Lab unites science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) and is designed to empower children through hands-on learning.

Children of all ages are encouraged to build and experiment in the lab, as they challenge themselves to solve problems. They can get creative with projects that they design, evaluate, and rebuild, which facilitates curiosity and perseverance in even the youngest creators.

“This area of the museum has been a labor of love to create and one which truly encourages children of all ages to share ideas and work together through communication and teamwork,” said Dena Rae Hancock, interim executive director. “This was designed to inspire children, teach them new skills and equip them to take on future challenges while having fun.”

The Inventioneer’s Lab caters most specifically to children ages seven to 14, but the activities can be enjoyed by younger children with some hands-on family assistance.

Upcoming themes for 2020 and 2021 include textiles, design, and engineering, as well as coding and electronics. Each transition will bring about a different round of activities, culminating in new, hands-on experiences with real tools and materials — and skills gained with each project to last a lifetime.