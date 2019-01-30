HomepageRecently Added Goodbye Diamonds, Hello Pearls These chic designs transform oceanic objects into eye-catching works of art By Mary Murray - January 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 7 Chanel Fine Jewelry Camélia Brodé necklace with Japanese cultured pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, price upon request. Select Chanel Fine Jewelry Boutiques (chanel.com) Yvel Almog ring with golden Indonesian keshi pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat gold, $4,390.(yvel.com) Mikimoto Classic brooch with Akoya cultured pearls set in 18-karat gold, $2,350. (mikimotoamerica.com) Penny Preville hanging hoop earrings with pearls and 18-karat rose gold, $1,895. (neimanmarcus.com) Yvel Almog ring with golden Indonesian keshi pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat gold, $4,390. (yvel.com) Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Corsage bracelet with cultured pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum, $175,000. Tiffany & Co. locations (tiffany.com) Provident Jewelry bracelet with South Sea pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, $5,895. Provident Jewelry locations (provident jewelry.com) Facebook Comments
