Gourmet Treats to Enjoy on the Go

It’s hurricane season. There’s no way to make storm season carefree, but securing a stash of goodies to feast upon—should the need arise to evacuate or hunker down—makes it much more bearable. Here are some ideas for gourmet go bags, which are ideal for road trips or mobile snacking of any sort.

Start with some shelf-stable canned or jarred goods at Old World Market, which stocks olives, Hungarian-style pickles, stuffed grape leaves, hazelnut spread, and halvah with pistachios, among other imported delicacies.

A sweet treat from Norman Love Confections always makes things better. Chocolate bars, chocolate bark, and chocolate-covered pretzels travel well.

For an array of bread, cheese, olives, and nuts to go, look to Jill Backman, owner of Jill’s Provisions. She’ll not only package these tasty items in her easy-to-transport beach boxes but deliver them, too.

“People seem to like that personal touch,” she says. Backman adds a cautionary note: “These should be done close to the time you need them as some parts will need to be kept cold.”

Stock up on apples, oranges, carrots, and all those paper goods at Wynn’s Market.

Finally, pick up a selection of vino at Sukie’s Wine Shop, where the staff will graciously assist you in finding the right choices for your movable feast.

Pack all the shelf-stable items and paper goods in a cooler and set aside. If Mother Nature forces a change of venue—or if you feel like a last-minute road trip—just add cheese, bread, wine, and dry ice.