Grappino to Host Berlucchi Wine Dinner

Grappino, the groundbreaking Italian restaurant owned by Fabrizio and Ingrid Aielli, will be hosting a wine dinner featuring the Berlucchi Winery on June 23, at 6:30 p.m. Berlucchi is an icon in the world of Italian wine, a pioneer of the classical method in Franciacorta, whose passion gave rise to the very first Franciacorta release in 1961. This exclusive winery is the winner of the Gambero Rosso 2022 Winery of the Year.
“Leonardo Mocetti, the Berlucchi International Manager, will present the wines that make Berlucchi a unique player in the field of sparkling wine. They capture both the luxury and glamour of the festive bubbles while innovating to the Italian standards of excellence,” says Liset Zelaya, Aielli Restaurant Group’s Sommelier.
Grappino’s Chef David Peck has meticulously crafted a menu to pair with the vibrant wines of Berlucchi:
Appetizer
Hamachi crudo with Kaluga caviar, green apple, fennel, serrano chili
Wine: Berlucchi ‘61 Brut Franciacorta NV
First Course
Seared diver scallop with pork belly, crispy polenta, creamed corn
Wine: Berlucchi ’61 Nature Franciacorta 2012
Second Course
Braised short rib with foie gras ravioli, porcini crema, Brunello reduction
Wine: Libero Brunello di Montalcino 2015
Dessert
Elderflower crème brûlée with Marcona almonds, gingersnap crumble
Wine: Berlucchi ’61 Brut Rosé Franciacorta NV
Dinner is $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations please call the restaurant at (239) 331-4325.
