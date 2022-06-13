Grappino to Host Berlucchi Wine Dinner

Grappino, the groundbreaking Italian restaurant owned by Fabrizio and Ingrid Aielli, will be hosting a wine dinner featuring the Berlucchi Winery on June 23, at 6:30 p.m. Berlucchi is an icon in the world of Italian wine, a pioneer of the classical method in Franciacorta, whose passion gave rise to the very first Franciacorta release in 1961. This exclusive winery is the winner of the Gambero Rosso 2022 Winery of the Year.

“Leonardo Mocetti, the Berlucchi International Manager, will present the wines that make Berlucchi a unique player in the field of sparkling wine. They capture both the luxury and glamour of the festive bubbles while innovating to the Italian standards of excellence,” says Liset Zelaya, Aielli Restaurant Group’s Sommelier.

Grappino’s Chef David Peck has meticulously crafted a menu to pair with the vibrant wines of Berlucchi:

Appetizer

Hamachi crudo with Kaluga caviar, green apple, fennel, serrano chili

Wine: Berlucchi ‘61 Brut Franciacorta NV

First Course

Seared diver scallop with pork belly, crispy polenta, creamed corn

Wine: Berlucchi ’61 Nature Franciacorta 2012

Second Course

Braised short rib with foie gras ravioli, porcini crema, Brunello reduction

Wine: Libero Brunello di Montalcino 2015

Dessert

Elderflower crème brûlée with Marcona almonds, gingersnap crumble

Wine: Berlucchi ’61 Brut Rosé Franciacorta NV

Dinner is $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations please call the restaurant at (239) 331-4325.