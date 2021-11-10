Greater Naples Leadership to Host Beach Cleanup

To maintain its commitment to preserving Naples’ pristine shores, Greater Naples Leadership will host a beach cleanup on Saturday, November 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. The cleanup is part of the Greater Naples Leadership’s “Done-in-a-Day” series of events giving back to the community.

Participants are invited to gather at Lowdermilk Beach (1301 Gulf Shore Blvd., Naples) for the two-hour cleanup. Parking will be available in the beach parking lot or on the street. Click here for more information.

The mission of Greater Naples Leadership is to provide proven leaders with a unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the issues and needs in Collier County, and to encourage the use of their skills individually and collectively in bettering the community.