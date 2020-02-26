Parties Guadalupe Center By Site Staff - February 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Dawn Montecalvo, Jessy LaPaglia, Linda Walker Gabriel Alves, Mary McCabe, Tim and Joan Brodnik, Michael McCabe Paul Heuerman and Amy Moglia Heuerman Jeff and Joanne Miller Art and Bev Cherry Anne Fleming, Alice and Andy Arena Linda and Mark Ryan Lisa Merritt, Pam Nicholas, Audrey Demas, Beverly Koren Joe and Barbara Baughman, Betsi Jones WHAT: Patron Party CELEBRATES: Supporters and sponsors of the Guadalupe Center, which seeks to improve the lives of students in Immokalee by fostering personal, social, and academic success. WHERE: A home in Port Royal Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments