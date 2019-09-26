Parties Guadalupe Center By Site Staff - September 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Roger Vasey, Dawn Montecalvo, Linda Yost Early Childhood Education student performance Mary and Michael McCabe Tim and Joan Brodnik Darlene Wade, Cathy Aquino Linda and Benson Smith Mayela Rojas, Christian Soriano-Reyes, Andreas Paz Sandy and Roger Vasey Dennis Flint Carl and Elaine Ehmann Andy and Alice Arena What: Old Hollywood Signature Event Supports: Educational programs that seek to break the cycle of poverty for children who live in Immokalee Where: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples Facebook Comments
