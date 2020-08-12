Habitat for Humanity of Collier County Receives Wells Fargo Grant

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded Habitat for Humanity of Collier County a $45,000 grant to help build three affordable homes for hardworking families in the Vincent Acres subdivision in Naples.

The Wells Fargo grant was part of the bank’s $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to build, renovate, and repair more than 350 homes across the United States. The grant was provided through Wells Fargo BuildsSM and is a component of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to increase access to affordable housing solutions by 2025.

“We’re honored to have been chosen as one of the recipients of this grant,” said Habitat for Humanity of Collier County CEO Rev. Lisa Lefkow. “Wells Fargo has partnered with Habitat Collier to invest in our community for nearly a decade, and it’s those long-lasting partnerships that we count on to make our work possible. During these trying times, it’s good to know we still have the support we need now more than ever.”

The lack of affordable housing in Collier County has plagued the area’s workforce for years. Habitat for Humanity of Collier County works to combat this and to provide all people with housing options. The nonprofit’s program is highly competitive with about 20 families inquiring for each home they are able to fund and build. The Collier County affiliate is the top producer of new homes amongst Habitat for Humanity branches in the United States, with a goal of about 100 homes per year.