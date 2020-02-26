Parties Harmon-Meek Gallery Fund By Site Staff - February 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Barbara, Kristine, Juliana, and Bill Meek Ali and Mally Khorasantchi, Meghan and Jaimie houde, Beverly and John Wernette Lorraine and Richard Kostyra Winslow and the Rockefellers Sharon and James Seymour Shelby Willcox, Selma Nettles Dena Rae, Michael Rubenstein, Karysia Demarest John Hushon as Vincent van Gogh, Jane FrancoEur Liz Jessee, Patti Wagner, Joan Loos Catherine Bergerson, Sam Hamra, Rebecca Johnson, June Hamra, Steve Bacharach WHAT: Art Inspires Gala SUPPORTS: Children’s arts programs through the Harmon-Meek Gallery Fund at Southwest Florida Community Foundation. WHERE: Naples Sailing & Yacht Club. The event was sponsored by Naples Illustrated. Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments