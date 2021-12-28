Celebrate Dry January with Tommy Bahama

Since 1995, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar on Third Street South has celebrated the intersection of tropical- influenced food, inventive drinks, and comfortable leisure apparel. The restaurant continues to stay in the mainstream of a national trend by offering several zero-proof cocktails. “We wanted to bring the island-inspired cocktail experience to those who choose to not drink alcohol,” says Rob Aspaas, cocktail director and regional manager of restaurants for Tommy Bahama. The popular Hawaiian Fizz combines pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime simple syrup; the ingredients are shaken with ice and topped with Q Club Soda, a natural mixer enhanced with a dash of Himalayan salt. “The Hawaiian Fizz is the perfect nod to our style of handcrafted cocktails—think Italian soda done island style,” Aspaas says.