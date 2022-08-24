HD at Opera Naples Hits the Screen

Looking for a little respite from the summer heat while yearning for off-season cultural sizzle? Check out the classic opera film series, HD at Opera Naples, taking place the first and third Wednesday of each month through October 19 at Wang Opera Center. Presented by Opera Naples, the series features classic European operas performed at famous opera houses. The new, reinterpreted Hamburg State Opera production of Falstaff (September 7) stars Ambrogio Maestri in the title role. Germany’s largest concert and opera house, Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, presents Der Rosenkavalier with soaring soprano Renée Fleming and “a galactic cast” on September 21, according to Opera Naples.

“This series of film screenings of some of the most internationally renowned performances of the most popular operas will give our patrons a taste of what’s to come this season as we continue to expand our diverse artistic offerings,” says Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar, who was recognized as a Cultural Ambassador of Naples in May. Tickets are $22; students $10.