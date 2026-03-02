Head to the Naples Design District’s Block Bash

Following the success of the first two Block Bash events of the season, the Naples Design District will host Block 3 on March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Block Bash is a walkable neighborhood experience highlighting local businesses, exclusive promotions, and curated in-store experiences.

Block Bash takes place on the second Wednesday of each month through April, each time spotlighting a different section of the district and inviting the community to explore, connect, and enjoy an evening of shopping, gathering, and discovery. Stroll the District, enjoy light bites and beverages, take advantage of special offers, and experience the Naples Design District through an evening designed to highlight February trends and seasonal favorites.

This month’s participating businesses and promotions are: