Head to the Naples Design District’s Block Bash

Following the success of the first two Block Bash events of the season, the Naples Design District will host Block 3 on March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Block Bash is a walkable neighborhood experience highlighting local businesses, exclusive promotions, and curated in-store experiences.
Block Bash takes place on the second Wednesday of each month through April, each time spotlighting a different section of the district and inviting the community to explore, connect, and enjoy an evening of shopping, gathering, and discovery. Stroll the District, enjoy light bites and beverages, take advantage of special offers, and experience the Naples Design District through an evening designed to highlight February trends and seasonal favorites.
This month’s participating businesses and promotions are:
- High Tide Studio & Gallery (995 Central Ave.): Stop by for a “Meet the Artists Night!”
- Guess-Fisher Gallery (985 Central Ave.): Enjoy the new “Calm Waters” exhibit, along with refreshments.
- Posh Purse Co. (41 9th St S): Savor refreshments and a free gift with purchase.
- Hill’s Showcase (985 1st Ave. S): Great Gatsby theme with food and drink from the roaring 1920s. Enjoy discounts from the showroom or special giveaway.
- Love, Celine (1199 1st Ave S): Enjoy light sips and 10 percent off in-store.
- Fun Time Academy
For more information, visit naplesdesigndistrict.com.
