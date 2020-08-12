Healthcare Network to Provide Free Counseling to Frontline Workers

Southwest Florida teachers, school employees, and other frontline workers will be eligible to receive free mental health support

Healthcare Network is offering free telehealth or in-person mental health support to teachers, school employees and their families who may be anxious about upcoming plans to open schools during COVID-19.

Healthcare Network received a $50,000 emergency grant from Direct Relief, a medical aid organization, and will partner with the National Association of Community Health Centers to provide up to three free visits with mental health providers. The free services are available to essential frontline workers and their families including but not limited to teachers, school employees, health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, agricultural workers, janitors and maintenance workers, and restaurant workers in Southwest Florida.

“With ongoing debate about the risks associated to educators by reopening, teachers and school employees may be stressed and anxious about working in changed environments,” said Dr. Emily Ptaszek, president and CEO of Healthcare Network. “They and other essential workers and their families may need help to maintain mental wellness while working on the frontline during these challenging times.”

The grant will support up to a total of 500 visits before November 14.

Frontline workers who are interested in making appointments with mental healthcare professionals at Healthcare Network can call 239-658-3185 or schedule telehealth or in-person appointments here.