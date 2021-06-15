Healthy & Delicious

This summer, celebrate your favorite patriotic holidays with a healthy—and delicious—blueberry dessert. This fruit is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. Studies have shown that blueberries can protect against high blood pressure, reduce brain aging, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, boost immunity, and help prevent cancer.

“They’re one of the most nutritious fruits you can eat because of their antioxidant properties,” says Dee Harris, a licensed dietician nutritionist and owner of D-Signed Nutrition in Bonita Springs. While Harris says there’s no health differences between fresh or frozen blueberries, she explains that buying organic avoids pesticides.

Try Harris’ healthy blueberry crisp recipe, which brings the fruit to the forefront with minimal added sugar.

Better Blueberry Crisp

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 cups raw blueberries

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. gluten-free flour

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. lemon zest

1/3 cup gluten-free vanilla almond granola

2 tbsp. chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a small baking dish with coconut oil. Add blueberries. Mix cinnamon, flour, and sugar together then add to blueberries. Add lemon zest and toss to coat. Crush granola in a bag to break up large chunks. Sprinkle on top of berries. Top with walnuts. Bake for 30 minutes, until mixture is bubbling. Serve with a tbsp. of So Delicious Cocowhip coconut cream topping.