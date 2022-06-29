Here Comes the Fun!

Run on Good Vibes

You can’t help but smile when you spot a Moke (starting at $21,975); tootle around town in this classic street-legal, low-speed, and carbon-free vehicle—available in custom colors and designs. Moke America Naples, Naples

It’s on the Bag



Annie Handbags offer a variety of straw bags ($195) with embroidered messages that spell out today’s activity. The Gallery and Sundry Shop, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and Casanova Boutique, Naples

Polarizing Appeal

Maui Jim sunglasses are always polarized, and their latest styles, like the Mehana Cat Eye ($330) and the retro-looking Island Eyes ($380), sit effortlessly on the face with their lightweight lenses. Center for Sight, Naples

Pack Your Back

Carry the day’s refreshments on your back with this hands-free Hopper M20 soft-sided cooler in Bimini pink ($325) from Yeti. Sunshine Ace Hardware, Naples

Sign of Summer

Point yourself in the right direction for adventure with this framed Gulf of Mexico sign ($98). Peach Tree Designs, Naples

Suit Up

Lose those sunscreen tears; get your kids to wear their sun protection with Coolibar rash guard two-piece matching sets: Baby Guppy Ruffle for girls ($69) and Baby Wave for boys ($69). Thoughtful Threads, Naples

You Can Leave Your Hat On

One-hundred-percent straw, this large-brimmed sun hat ($60) from Kooringal provides stylish sun protection for any outdoor adventure. Casa Perfect, Naples (239-403-0044)

Frivolous Fuel

No summer outing is complete without yummy treats, such as a bag of Seaside Mix gourmet popcorn ($5) and a bottle of Belvoir Farm sparkling organic elderflower and rose lemonade ($8). Wynn’s Market, Naples

Let It Slide

Ideal for daylong wear, these Lilli sporty sandals ($850) by Chloé feature platform rubber soles, making them both comfy and waterproof. Marissa Collections, Naples

Story Credits:

Product photography by Michael Caronchi