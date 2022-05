WHAT: Grand Opening

WHERE: 995 Central Avenue, Naples

DETAILS: This fine art studio and gallery featuring classic, contemporary, and coastal art opened in the Naples Design District. It is owned and operated by accomplished landscape and figurative painter Margie White and features the works of nationally renowned and select artists. White plans a variety of events, such as workshops, plein-air paint-outs, Sip & Paint gatherings, and demonstrations where visitors can meet the artists.