High Time for Tea at Forever Fiore

If a well-appointed room full of pink and white bone china, dazzling chandeliers, and a cool, chic vibe sounds like an appealing place to while away an hour or two, it’s time for a visit to Forever Fiore Tea Lounge. A version of this lush establishment started out in Fort Myers in 2019, but COVID took its toll, forcing the owner, Luara Maximo, to close the doors. Never fear, however. Maximo has relocated her fanciful concept that incorporates tea, a variety of fare, and preserved flowers available for purchase to a new space at 970 Fifth Avenue North, Naples.

While there is a London Tea on the menu, this tea lounge differs from traditional English tea rooms by offering a variety of what Maximo calls “fusion teas.” Their Liquid Jade blend, for instance, includes organic white tea, organic green tea, and natural oil of bergamot, while their White Coconut is a blend of organic white tea, organic safflower, cornflowers, organic coconut, and more. Inventive food options include the Blueberry Grilled Cheese and the Croissant and Fig, among other selections.

“While we don’t target a specific demographic, our concept is to attract and expose all age groups to the world of teas,” explains Maximo. “This is a place where families and friends— no matter their ages—can come together and enjoy.”