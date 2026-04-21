Hit the Green for Good at A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament

Grace Place for Children and Families will host the annual A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament May 12

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The A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament returns May 12. Photo courtesy of Grace Place for Children and Families
The A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament returns May 12. Photo courtesy of Grace Place for Children and Families

Grace Place for Children and Families will host its Fourteenth Annual A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament at the Bonita Bay Golf Club on May 12. This day of golf, community, and philanthropy supports Grace Place’s its mission to break the cycle of poverty through education.

Golfers will enjoy an unforgettable day of friendly competition and meaningful impact on the course. The day begins with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start for 18 holes of golf.

The A Swing of Grace Golf Tournament returns May 12. Photo courtesy of Grace Place for Children and Families 1
Photo courtesy of Grace Place for Children and Families

After the tournament, guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction, and a casual, elegant dinner. The evening will also feature a keynote address from a Grace Place student, offering a firsthand perspective on how the organization’s programs are transforming lives.

Proceeds from A Swing of Grace will benefit Grace Place for Children and Families, which serves children and families throughout Collier County. Through education programs, English family literacy initiatives, and community support, Grace Place equips students with the tools they need to achieve long-term success.

For more information about the event or to register, visit grace2026.givesmart.com

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