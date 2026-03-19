Hitting Grecian Notes at Violí Naples

Violí, which is Greek for violin, brings the melodic flavors and lively sophistication of Mykonos to Mercato in the space that formerly held Bravo Italian Kitchen. It joins the original Violí in Oak Brook, Illinois, and sister restaurant Lýra in Chicago’s Fulton Market as part of DineAmic Hospitality, operated by Luke Stoioff and David Rekhson along with Greek celebrity chef/partner Athinagoras Kostakos. Why Naples? “The short answer is the people,” says Stoioff, whose family visited Naples for years before buying a home a decade ago.

The menus reflect Kostakos’s creativity. A 2010 winner of Top Chef Greece, he has had his own TV show and operates culinary programs in Mykonos and elsewhere, applying modern innovations to Greek classics. He works with Violí’s culinary team on menu development, recipe standards, and other food-related matters. The menu includes tzatziki and tarama served with warm pita and crisp lavash, souvlaki, saganaki, gyros, slow-roasted lamb shank, and moussaka. Mezze, the Greek version of tapas, is well-represented, too. For seafood lovers, a whole branzino with saffron ladolemono is served tableside. As for wine, the list features a dozen Greek offerings, along with selections from other countries.

There’s no baklava on the dessert menu. Instead, try bougatsa—crisp phyllo pillows with cinnamon ice cream, semolina custard, and honey caramel—or sokolatopita, a dark chocolate cake with hazelnut praline, chocolate coffee custard, and salted caramel ice cream. Stoioff says, “The menu goes beyond the expected, focusing on regional influences, shareable dishes, and thoughtful presentation, creating a Greek dining experience that feels both transportive and current.”

The decor reflects a Greek taverna and complements the food. The spacious open-air terrace allows for alfresco dining. “At its core, Violí is about sharing food, culture, and moments around the table the way it’s done in Greece, thoughtfully adapted for Naples,” Stoioff says.